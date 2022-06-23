Visitors of Natural Dam Falls share litter concerns

Resident Crystal Pyron says the issue has gotten worse in the 8 years she's lived there.

NATURAL DAM, Ark. — Residents of Natural Dam, Arkansas are putting a group together to solve a littering issue at the Natural Dam Falls.

Crystal Pyron says she went swimming with her family on Wednesday at the Natural Dam Falls. Being a walking distance away, Pyron has observed the area littering issue for 8 years.

“My family and I went swimming at the dam and there were just piles of trash," said Pyron. "It’s probably the worst that I’ve seen in a long time."

After her visit, Pyron decided to put together a Facebook group called the Natural Dam Community Cleanup Crew. Member Kristin Conley says she learned to swim at the dam and has continuously visited the swimming hole every year.

"Our hope is to have the community come together in committing to maintaining the cleanliness of the area, providing proper receptacles for visitors to use, and help us keep the dam beautiful," said Conley. "We would have a team go each week to ensure the bins aren't too full and that they're being used appropriately."

While the group plans to gather every weekend to clean up the area, they hope their efforts aren't the only ones cleaning the dam.

“If I could say one thing to the people who are leaving the trash at the dam if you can’t take with you what you bring in either do one of two things. Either not bring so much stuff or don’t bother coming.”

Pyron invites anyone around the area to come help with the clean-up efforts. She says anyone participating should bring gloves and a trash bag. The group will have their first meeting Saturday at 9 am at the Natural Dam Falls.

