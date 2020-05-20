Fayetteville Animal Services has a handsome new arrival ready to be adopted.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wednesday (May 20) is National Rescue Dog Day.

In recognition of National Rescue Dog Day, we would love to help this local pup find his forever home.

Meet Bradley!

Bradley a 1-year-old ball of energy and weighs 53 pounds.

Bradley loves to go on walks but still needs some leash training.

He keeps a fairly clean kennel and Fayetteville Animal Services believes he can be house trained with a little work.

He does well with other dogs but Fayetteville Animal Services recommends bringing your dog in for a meet and greet.

Bradley does jump when he gets excited and will need to be watched around little kids.

He is micro-chipped, neutered and up to date on all annual vaccinations.