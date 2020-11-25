National Register of Historic Places approves move of Bentonville Confederate Monument to new home

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — According to a press release issued by Joey McCutchen, a representative of the Daughters of the Confederacy, on Nov. 24, the National Register of Historic Places approved the move of the Bentonville Confederate Monument.

The monument's new home will be at James H. Berry Park, a private park adjacent to the Bentonville Cemetery, where former Arkansas Governor Berry is buried.

"The United Daughter of the Confederacy is very pleased by the announcement and approval by the National Park Service to keep the monument listed on the National Register of Historic Places during the transition to the world-class James H. Berry Park," said McCutchen. "We look forward to receiving final approval when the monument is relocated in the near future.”