500,000 meals delivered to kids in Arkansas during coronavirus pandemic

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — According to Feeding America, school meals are vital in Arkansas and one in four children faces hunger.

After students were displaced from schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a bigger crisis for local families in need.

Schools across the state were forced to close in March due to the pandemic. Locally, school districts were suddenly confronted with a new challenge, getting meals to those in need.

“March 16th I had to tell my staff that we’re going to deliver meals on the busses to the kids at their homes and that I’ve never said before,” said Daniel Connerly, Food Services Director for Russellville School District.

Russellville School District staff and volunteers have been able to distribute more than 256,000 meals to students since March through a program that will continue up until the first day of school.

“It’s just heartwarming to know how this school district and the staff at this school district poured out their hearts to make this happen,” Connerly said.

"Meals to You" is a partnership between PepsiCo, the USDA and Baylor Collaborative. The organization has ramped up its efforts to provide meals all across the country.

So far, 500,000 shelf-stable meals have been delivered to students in need from mostly rural communities in Arkansas. That includes 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunch meals delivered to their doorsteps.

“To think that we have sent over half a million meals out to children in areas that otherwise may have not been served is fantastic,” said Doug Hargis, Senior Manager at PepsiCo Foundation Food for Good Program. “The program itself in totality does about five million meals per week.”

Fayetteville Public Schools also have a five-day meal pack that parents can pick up. The district has provided 160,000 meals since schools closed.

“We have extended our summer meal program by two weeks," said Ally Mrachek, Child Nutrition Director at Fayetteville Public Schools. "So, our last service date will be August 11 to allow for some deep cleaning of the kitchens before we start the new school year but we do plan to offer a similar type meal pack service this fall for our virtual students.”

With food insecurity being a real thing in nearly every community, school districts, volunteers and other organizations are feeding families.