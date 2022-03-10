Fort Smith community invited to National Night Out

The event will feature law enforcement agencies, community resources, demonstrations, free hot dogs and drinks, kid activities, bounce houses, door prizes and more!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be hosting National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The event will be held at Central Mall in the former Sears parking lot from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.

NNO is an annual community event that is held throughout the U.S., Canada, and Military bases worldwide. FSPD says the purpose of this event is to build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

The event also promotes awareness for crime, drug, and violence prevention and education while showcasing partnerships between local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and citizens.

There will be multiple law enforcement agencies, community resources, demonstrations, free hot dogs and drinks, kids activities, bounce houses, a dunk tank door prizes, and much more.

An estimated 37 million people participate in the national event every year. Last year, the local NNO welcomed nearly 800 people.

