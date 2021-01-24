x
National Guard soldiers return from inauguration security mission

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — UPDATE: The National Guard officially landed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 24).

National Guardsmen are expected to return to Fort Smith from their inauguration security mission in Washington D.C. this weekend.

These troops worked closely with Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service aiding in security. 

Some returning soldiers say it was a once in a lifetime experience. 

“I’m very grateful I could be up here for this event, definitely historic, it went fairly smooth, all our guys are safe,” says Sargent Eric Anolfo. 

The men returning this weekend will be bussed over to Fort Chaffee to be quarantined before returning home with their families. 

