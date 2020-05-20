How the pandemic has changed EMS workers daily routines

This year's National EMS Week comes at a time the world needs them the most.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's National EMS Week, and many communities are finding ways to honor their emergency medical service (EMS) workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In many cases, EMS workers are some of the first to help people with COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, paramedics were quick to walk into any circumstance without question and without worrying about anything other than necessary protection. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there are now quite a few more steps emergency responders are taking.

For many ambulance services, the caller now has to do a COVID-19 screening over the phone while emergency crews are on their way. Once they get there, they suit up before coming in contact with the patient. They wear masks, suits, gloves, protective goggles, and even give the patient a mask once they're in the emergency vehicle.

Although there are a few extra steps and the fear of catching the virus, EMS workers told 5NEWS they have the same dedication and urge to help anyone they can.

"We are your lifeline. And it is so important to realize that not just during coronavirus, but, at the end of the day whenever you call 9-1-1 and your family is having a medical emergency, we are going to be there for you, and we are going to take care of you," Suzie Barham with Pafford Medical Services said.