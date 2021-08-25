National Dog Day: Share photos of your furry friends with 5NEWS

Thursday (Aug. 26) is National Dog Day and we want to feature your furry friends on 5NEWS!

JOHNSON, Ark. — Attention dog-lovers! Thursday (Aug. 26) is National Dog Day, making it the perfect day to spoil your furry companion with extra attention and love.

We want you to share your favorite pictures of your pups that show off their unique personality that caused you to fall in love with them.

National Dog Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 26, was founded in 2004 by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige with the purpose of celebrating all dogs.

The mission of the holiday is to bring attention to the heartbreaking number of dogs in need of being rescued every day and to encourage people to consider adoption over buying from breeders.

The date of the holiday is significant because it's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from a local animal shelter when she was 10-years-old.