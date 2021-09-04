Natalie James to seek Democratic nod for U.S. Senate seat

Little Rock native and small business owner Natalie James announced Monday (June 14) she will seek the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock native and small business owner Natalie James announced Monday (June 14) she will seek the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Should James secure the nomination, she would likely take on two-term U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., or one of his announced primary opponents – Michael Deel, Heath Loftis, or Jan Morgan. Democrat Dan Whitfield has declared he is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

James is kicking off her campaign with a nine-city tour across the state this week starting Monday in Little Rock. In attendance at her announcement were State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and attorney and Little Rock Reverend Evelyn Moorehead. She received endorsements from state legislators Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, and Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock.