NASA to give $750,000 to Ozark IC for high-temperature electronics project

Ozark IC will create the first 500-degree Celsius RISC-V multi-chip system.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-based electronics manufacturer Ozark Integrated Circuits Inc. will receive $750,000 from NASA as part of a project to develop electronic systems that can withstand extreme temperatures.

The two-year phase II research and development award will allow Ozark IC to develop a high-temperature packaging and multi-chip processor system that is capable of long-term operation at nearly 900 degrees — a vital component for Venus exploration and many other applications, including military and aerospace companies addressing jet and hypersonic engine needs.

The Friday (May 23) announcement for the federal funding comes a day after Ozark IC was awarded a $206,494 grant for a nuclear energy project.

The $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research award will allow the company to continue its work on a processor and packaging system.

Phase I of the project started in fall 2019 and was completed with successful results.