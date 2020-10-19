Muskogee Police responded to a shots-fired call to find a 19-year-old man laying in yard

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died. He is as member of one of the five Federally recognized tribes, so the FBI has taken over the investigation.

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma — A Muskogee man, and a member of one of the five Federally recognized Native American Tribes, was killed on Monday (Oct. 19).

At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers arrived to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Augusta.

According to a Muskogee Police Department (MPD) press release, officers arrived on-scene and found 19-year-old Bradley Dillon laying in the front yard with an apparent gunshot wound.

Dillon was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee, where he later died from his injuries.

After learning that the victim is a member of one of the five Federally recognized Native American tribes, the FBI was contacted and took over the investigation, according to MPD.

