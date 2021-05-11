Muskogee Police Department issues Amber Alert for 8-year-old boy taken from bus stop

Jaiden Johnson was last seen on Monday (May 10) in Muskogee when he was taken from the bus stop by his mother at 5:13 p.m., who is his noncustodial parent.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy.

Jaiden suffers from a kidney disorder that requires weekly treatment.

According to the Amber Alert, his mother, 39-year-old Temicah Simpson, appears to be having some kind of mental breakdown, and it is unknown whether she will take Jaiden for treatment that is medically necessary.

Jaiden was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and black and purple Jordan tennis shoes.

Simpson is described as a Black woman driving a white four-door 2011 Nissan Max with Oklahoma license plate LKL668.