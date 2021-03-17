x
Museum of Native American History in Bentonville reopens April 2 with limited capacity

The museum tells the 14,000-year story of Native American history through to the present with the discovery of artifacts and programming.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville will reopen to the public on April 2 with limited capacity and new safety measures

Founded by David Bogle, a registered member of the Cherokee Nation, born and raised in Bentonville, MONAH tells the 14,000-year story of Native American history through to the present with the discovery of artifacts and programming.

MONAH will be open every Wednesday through Saturday and offer a limited capacity of 16 guests hourly from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 

Facemasks and social distancing will be required, and guests experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had known exposure to someone with the virus in the past 14 days are asked to reschedule.

MONAH offers a virtual museum tour, online programming and more on its website for those unable to visit the museum.

To book tickets, click here

