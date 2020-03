Murder victim exhumed from Madison County cemetery

The body of a victim in an unsolved murder was exhumed from a Madison County cemetery Tuesday.

Rex Douglas Terrell was murdered in Madison County at his place of work, Fredrick's Grocery, in Huntsville, Arkansas, on July 30, 1977. His case remains unsolved.

On Tuesday, Terrell's body was exhumed from the Alabam Cemetery northeast of Huntsville.

5NEWS is working to determine where the body is being sent.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office website, the #1 most wanted suspect in the county is the person or persons responsible for the death of Terrell.