Murder suspect in Fort Smith homicide case arrested by US Marshals

Christopher Stowell is now in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a murder that occurred on Sept. 14 in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in Fort Smith has been arrested by US Marshals.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) identified 37-year-old Christopher Stowell as a suspect in the Sept. 14 murder of 39-year-old Daniel Ahumada.

FSPD has been searching for Stowell since he was identified as a suspect and considered him to be armed and dangerous.

A more detailed release is expected to come later today from the US Marshals Service and FSPD.

The deadly shooting happened on the 4300 block of N. 32nd Street.

Once on the scene, FSPD officers discovered Daniel Ahumada, 39, dead from an apparent single gunshot wound, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.