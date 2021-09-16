Murder Most Delicious: A Literary Tea Bookshop coming to Fort Smith

Tickets include a curated menu and tea pairing from experts in the field as well as fall book selections that fall into the thriller, suspense and spooky genres.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Bookish is partnering with Mel Prep: The Art of Cooking and Savoy Tea Company to host its very first Literary Tea Party.

Murder Most Delicious: A Literary Tea Bookish: an indie shop for folks who read will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 26).

Tickets to attend Bookish: an indie shop for folks who read can be purchased for $35 by clicking HERE. The event is open to the public.

Tickets to the event will include a curated menu and tea pairing from the experts in the field as well as fall book selections that fall into the thriller, suspense and spooky genres. The party will cover books for all ages.