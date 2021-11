A multivehicle accident on I-49 is impacting the northbound outside and right shoulder lanes in Benton County Saturday (Nov. 6) afternoon.

A multivehicle accident on I-49 is impacting the northbound outside and right shoulder lanes in Benton County Saturday (Nov. 6) afternoon.

This is on Mile Marker 83.5 according to IDrive Arkansas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.