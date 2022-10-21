Wildfire in Gravette has burned nearly 40 acres, officials say

A large fire is spreading in Gravette and officials say at least one building has been "threatened."

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette city officials are reporting that a wildfire spread across 40 acres on Friday.

The call came in around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, according to Melody Kwok, the Benton County Director of Communications. The fire reportedly started with a hay baler and crossed the road moving north, the wind being a major factor in the fire spreading quickly.

At least one building in the area of North Mt. Olive Road has been threatened by the fire. Kwok also reported seven agencies have been called to the scene.

5NEWS will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

