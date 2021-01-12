Multiple crews working large fire near Hobbs State Park

Officials say the cause of the fire and where it started is under investigation.

ROGERS, Ark — Multiple crews have been working a large fire near Hobbs State Park just east of Rogers since Sunday, Nov. 28.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, officials say the fire is now contained and is being closely monitored.

At least five agencies have been involved in working to contain the fire, including Piney Point, Beaver Lake, Rock Branch Fire Departments, along with Arkansas State Parks and the Arkansas Forestry Department.

Crews say there has been no damage to any structures, and the fire has stayed within wooded areas.

According to Piney Point Fire Chief Blake Ballou, the cause of the fire and where it started is under investigation.