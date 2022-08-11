Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is reporting several injuries but no further details were released.

BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released.

Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.

SCSO says Hwy. 59 will be shut down intermittently until the scene is cleared and say if you take this route you will be delayed.

