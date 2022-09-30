Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown

Police say the crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Massard Road and Rogers Avenue intersection Friday, Sept. 30, morning.

FSPD asks drivers traveling through this area to consider alternate routes as the Accident Reconstruction team conducts an investigation.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in this crash.

