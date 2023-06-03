Development underway for new $6 million entertainment space in Conway

As the city of Conway grows— new developments like a $6 million dollar entertainment space are in the works to help draw even more people in.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — As the city of Conway grows, there are new developments in the works to draw even more people in.

A project developer said he hopes a new restaurant and pickleball courts will draw more visitors into the city. And soon, the Conway block plant will soon look a lot different.

What used to be a place for making concrete blocks will soon be Conway Social.

"It's gonna be phenomenal," Zach Saxion, President and CEO of Eagle Rock Capital said.

Saxion explained that inside the twenty thousand square foot property, you'll soon find indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a restaurant, bar, golf simulator, and green space.

"Our purpose for doing this is basically to get the younger crowd, get families, even the older crowd. People who want to have, you know, golf or you know, want to play on the turf and hear live music or play baggo, it's meant for all ages," Saxion described.

He also said it will be unlike anything that is currently in Conway.

"We're just limited on any sort of fine dining options. Not that this will be only fine dining, but you know, when you want to go somewhere where you appreciate the aesthetics," he said.

Saxion hopes to see similar developments in the future.

"We want this to really set a benchmark super high so that, you know, other people come and do. we hope we have competitors," he said.

Conway City Spokesperson, Bobby Kelly said he's excited to have the new business downtown.

"What he's basically doing is taking an eyesore, okay, and turning it into a true asset for the city," Kelly described.

Since sports are big in the city, Kelly said it's welcomed news to have even more options.

"We obviously hope that the economic impact is high and we honestly hope that the folks do travel here to play, to dine, have fun, and experience all the other things that Conway does have to offer," he said.