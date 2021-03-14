Multi-Generation family home destroyed after house fire in Lamar, a 79-year-old woman left with nothing

Geneva Palmer, 79, returned from a funeral yesterday afternoon (March 12th) to find her house engulfed in flames, and everything inside was destroyed.

Geneva Palmer, 79, returned from a funeral yesterday afternoon (March 12th) to find her house engulfed in flames, and everything inside was destroyed. Palmer found herself with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, and her cellphone.

A wood-burning stove caused the fire on 3607 County Road taking down the house, along in it, many family photos and heirlooms.

Palmer's grandson says it took only 30 minutes for the family home to be overtaken by the fire.

“I was mad because my whole childhood and everything was gone right there. There isn’t a bad memory here, a million good ones are flooding back and it’s just kind of unbelievable at the moment,” says Kenneth Turner, Palmer's grandson.

The family says Palmer has lived alone in the house since the death of her husband in 2012 after they were married and resided at the home for over 50 years.

The home had been in the family for four generations.

“I’ve always said a chair my pop had in there I was going to bring down to our house when we had the room for it, I was going to put it down there and it would be my chair,” says Caydince Turner, Palmer's great-granddaughter.

This is the second house fire this family has gone through in the past three years with both homes at a total loss. The family says they are working with Red Cross to use their resources, but with no insurance, there isn’t much the family can do except make plans to rebuild.

“It meant too much to us, this has been family land than way before my grandpa owned this before this house was even built this is a homestead,” says Turner.