Police searching for Muldrow robbery suspect who fled arrest in Fort Smith

The robbery suspect led several River Valley officers on a chase Tuesday morning.

MULDROW, Okla. — Police in the River Valley are searching for a robbery suspect who sent officers on a chase Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning after stealing a cash register from a convenience store in Muldrow.

Around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Black male entered Beth's Store on 110 East Shawntel Smith Blvd. in Muldrow and stole a cash register drawer from a clerk, according to the Muldrow Police Department.

The suspect left the scene in a white minivan.

Roland officers spotted the white minivan traveling east on I-40 later in the morning.

The Roland officers attempted to stop the white van, but the suspect did not cooperate and led them on a chase. Roland officers quit pursuing the minivan, and Van Buren Police picked up the pursuit.

The suspect crashed the minivan in Fort Smith near North 6th St. and ran on foot.

Fort Smith and Muldrow officers are now processing the van for evidence.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fled on foot.