Mulberry River crests at 18 ft. during last week's storms

During last week's storms, the Mulberry River crested at 18 feet causing parts of Highway 23 to shut down. Brad Wimberly, the owner of the Turner Bend store, says the rolling water was so strong it was able to uproot trees and carry them down the river.

“There were logs going down the river, it was really captivating to stand there and watch it,” says Wimberly.

The floodwaters did not cause serious damage in the surrounding areas, but it did flood some homes and vehicles.

The first weekend in May would usually be huge for Turner Bend, but Wimberly says his staff has instead spent the weekend canceling reservations.

“We’re missing out on a big day, and that hurts, but it does have to rain for us to be able to do this,” says Wimberly.