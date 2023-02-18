Mulberry police officer investigated for violent arrest has now been reinstated

Chief Gregory with the Mulberry Police Department confirmed that Officer Thell Riddle has been reinstated.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Mulberry police officer seen in a video where a violent arrest took place back in August, has been reinstated and is back to work after being under investigation.

The video of the violent arrest went viral on Aug. 21 after two Crawford County deputies, Levi White and Zachary King, and Office Riddle were recorded on top of Randal Worcester kneeing and slamming his head on the ground.

The arrest took place at a convenience store in Mulberry. The three officers were suspended after the video came to light and an investigation was initiated. The Crawford County deputies were fired more than a month after an investigation was launched. The deputies were recently arrested by the FBI after a federal lawsuit.

