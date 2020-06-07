Investigation underway after fire claims woman's life in Mulberry

A local woman is dead following a house fire in Mulberry. An investigation is still underway to determine what caused the flames.

MULBERRY, Ark. — A local woman is dead following a house fire in Mulberry over the weekend, and authorities are still working to determine what sparked the flames.

According to Franklin County Coroner Shelby Floyd, 33-year-old Lacey Standridge died in a house fire on Ivy Lane in Mulberry Friday (July 3) night.

Standridge's body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for a full autopsy.

Investigators have not yet released the official cause of the fire. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office told 5NEWS they are not ruling out any leads into what caused the flames.