Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry this morning

The Mulberry Fire Department responded to a total of three fires this morning.

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about 2 acres.

After this fire, the department was called to another fire that had been set intentionally on Mocking Lane. The Mulberry Fire Department says they were able to put it out quickly.

A third call came in of a grass fire at the 3200 block of 64 Hwy West. When crews arrived, they found a small amount of smoke at the same location where power lines were down yesterday.

The Mulberry Fire Department reminds the public there is still an active burn ban.

