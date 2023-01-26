MPD activates all 4,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend

DC Police have been warned by law enforcement partners to expect a disturbing video regarding Tyre Nichols' death to be released.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday.

MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with murder after a man died during a traffic stop they initiated.

Officials say a video is expected to be released regarding the incident and it contains disturbing content that does not reflect the values they say law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold.

What does this mean for MPD? All 4,000+ officers will be on duty on 12-hour shifts ahead of any possible First Amendment activities in Washington, D.C. Officers will remain on those shifts until the activation protocol is lifted.

Down at the U.S. Capitol, crews are already setting up fencing. WUSA9 has reached out to U.S. Capitol Police to see what other security measures were being put in place.

MPD says it respects the community's right to demonstrate and peacefully protest, but police will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during the demonstrations. Police say they will take swift action should anyone break the law.

DC Police encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this story and provide updates on any potential demonstrations in the District.