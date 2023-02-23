Multi-family development planned for old Highway 112 Drive-In site

The mixed-use development will feature rental homes, restaurants and the highly-anticipated Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The community is highly anticipating the opening of a new drive-in movie theater expected to open next year on Highway 112 in Fayetteville, but that's not the only new thing coming to the site.

Housing management company ITEX recently announced its plans for "The Aronson", a cinema-inspired mixed-used development that will feature rental homes, restaurants and the popular Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In.

Developers are expecting the site to be a "real blockbuster of a neighborhood," featuring 214 rental homes with bike parking, home offices and dedicated garages. The residences will be a mix of single, duplex and triplex homes.

The Aronson will have various amenities and outdoor features including:

a clubhouse

fitness center

pool

playgrounds

dog parks

The commercial side of The Aronson will feature Arkansas's first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema + Drive-In. It will be the cinema chain's first drive-in location.

Known for its interactive and menu-paired film screenings, the cinema will show Hollywood blockbusters, first-run releases and independent and house titles in 4K and with 7.1 Dolby surround sound.

“Our mission at Alamo Drafthouse is to preserve, celebrate, and innovate the cinema experience,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “Drive-in theaters deeply influenced the Alamo Drafthouse preshow, programming, and design from the very beginning, but we have never managed to incorporate a permanent drive-in into any of our theaters. We are beyond excited to launch the first Alamo drive-in screen in Fayetteville!”

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Clark says that the drafthouse will bring "a form of entertainment and an experience that will drive all people from a 500-mile radius.”

According to a press release from ITEX, The Aronson is named after Arkansas native and film pioneer Max Aronson, considered as the first film star after landing three roles in the early cinema era. Aronson grew to become more famous by starring in many silent films as onscreen cowboy Gilbert "Bronco Billy" Anderson, his screen name.

He won an Academy Award in 1958 and was recognized as a pioneer within the film industry.

You can stay up to date with The Aronson's development here.

