MoveOn petition to Gov. Hutchinson is calling for salons to be reopened with safety precautions in place

The petition asks for Arkansas hair salons and barbershops to be allowed a soft open on Apr. 27, serving one client at a time while wearing masks and gloves.

ARKANSAS, USA — Cosmetologists, hairstylists and barbers have been out of work for several weeks and are under great financial strain.

A petition has been started on moveon.org asking Governor Hutchinson to allow hair salons and barbershops to have a soft open on Apr. 27.

Businesses would be serving only one client at a time while wearing gloves and masks.

The Arkansas Department of Health asked all hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage clinics to temporarily close their businesses on Mar. 24 in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

For many, it's their only source of income to care for their families.

Advocates of the soft open petition believe salons can operate while adhering to CDC guidelines.

One person who signed the petition wrote, "If regular stores can be open, why can't salons and barbershops? They can screen better than a retail store can. Save all our small businesses."

Another posted, "The beauticians are still being charged booth rent, yet no income."