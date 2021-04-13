Mountainburg residents reflect three years after an EF2 tornado tore through the town

Mountainburg is completely rebuilt from the tornado, but they will never forget that day.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — Three years ago on the afternoon of Friday, April 13, an EF2 tornado tore through the city of Mountainburg, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Thankfully the city came together and rebuilt.

“We will never forget this day. While we did not lose any lives, we lost our sense of safety. We just didn’t think it would happen to us,” said Mountainburg Mayor Susan Wilson said.

Mayor Wilson says they try not to dwell on April 13, 2018, but every time it storms the children are afraid and they make sure the safe room is open. She says several homes were total loss but they have since all rebuilt.

“The city in general is okay. We really don’t have anything left to repair or fix but we are happy to be here. We are Mountainburg strong. We continue to improve every day,” she said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson sent $100,000 in state emergency funds to help with the aftermath because the damage wasn’t enough to get federal funding.

Mayor Wilson says 250 tree roots were removed from the city which ate up almost all the funds from the governor. In the aftermath, Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist became a distribution center for anyone needing food, clothes and other supplies.

“People in the community, they would drop off and size the clothing and get things prepared so people could come get what they needed when they needed,” Pastor Justin Allen said.

Pastor Allen says he’s thankful there was no loss of life that day. He's also thankful for all the volunteers who helped clean up their city.

“It was just a real outpouring in our community and a coming together that you see during times like this,” he said.