FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the 800 block of North 10th and H Street.

The accident involved a motorcyclist, who died due to their injuries at the scene, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police have not released the identity of the individual at this time pending next of kin notifications.

Drivers should find a different route at this time.