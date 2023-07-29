Motorcycle-involved crash leaves 2 injured in Fort Smith | This is what we know

Traffic delays are expected for the "next few hours," police say.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is currently responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on North Street and Midland Boulevard.

Police say there were two people on the motorcycle and both suffered injuries. One of the victims has "life-threatening" injuries, according to FSPD.

Investigators are working to analyze the scene and delays are expected for "the next few hours" according to police. Drivers are asked to consider a different route if they are headed to that area.

No further details were released. Stay with 5NEWS as we follow this story.

