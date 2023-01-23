Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son

Jennifer Hay says she received results identifying the remains as those of her son on Friday, Jan. 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville.

Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.

According to Hay, she received "DNA results" identifying the remains as her son on Friday, Jan. 20.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), says they cannot confirm that the remains belong to Christian Hernandez until they have the official report.

FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in the area.

There are no further details available at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device