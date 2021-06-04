x
Most decorated U.S. gymnast at 2012 Olympics speaks tonight in Fayetteville; event open to public

Two-time team captain Aly Raisman is scheduled to deliver the Distinguished Lectures Committee's next lecture tonight at 7:00 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second most decorated American gymnast of all time and most decorated U.S. gymnast at the 2012 Games will be speaking in Fayetteville this evening, Tuesday (April 6).

Team captain of the gold medal-winning Women’s Gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016, Aly Raisman, is scheduled to deliver the Distinguished Lectures Committee’s next lecture on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The lecture is open to the public.

The Distinguished Lectures Committee decides which dynamic and pertinent speakers to bring to the University of Arkansas (UA) campus.

Raisman was the first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise and one of only two U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back teams in more than 15 years.

Raisman uses her platform to help normalize the conversation around mental health, promote positive body image and the importance of self-care. 

In her New York Times best-selling memoir, Fierce, she shares the highs and lows of her journey, including her survival of sexual abuse and continues to advocate for systematic changes within the sport of gymnastics and the eradication of sexual abuse, according to a UA news release.

UA students, faculty and staff need to register here, and other members of the public can register here

Livestream information can by found by visiting the Distinguished Lectures Committee’s website. Students can also sign up to be part of a Q & A session at HogSync.

