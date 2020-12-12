x
State seeks to engage 5,125 students at home, but not in class during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More than 5,000 at-home Arkansas public school students have been identified as either not enrolled in virtual classes or enrolled but not logging in. In response, the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is contacting them and trying to set up coaching arrangements.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said Friday (Dec. 11) that 5,125 at-home students have been identified by 108 participating school districts as either “no shows” who never engaged in remote learning or as students who are not logging in to their classes. The state has 262 school districts.

Key made the comments to the Arkansas School Boards Association during its annual conference, which was held virtually this year.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

