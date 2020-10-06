Woman murdered in Leflore County Tuesday during home robbery

A woman was shot and murdered during a robbery at a home in Monroe. Police are searching for two suspects.

MONROE, Ark. — On Tuesday (June 9) the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department responded to a homicide-robbery call around 5:00 p.m.

The crimes took place at a home on Ash Street in Monroe.

A woman inside the home was shot and killed during the robbery.

Another person who was inside the home with the victim at the time was able to call the police.

Leflore County Sheriff, Donnie Edwards says there are two suspects in this case and both got away.

Authorities were still searching for the suspects as of late Tuesday night.

A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

OSBI and the Leflore County Sheriff’s department were at the crime scene Wednesday night.