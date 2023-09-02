Monarch 61 Project to host Galentines fundraiser event in Van Buren

Women are invited to join the Galentines Ladies Night Out event to support local women in need of empowerment.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Monarch 61 Project (M61) is hosting a Galentines Ladies Night Out fundraising event Saturday, Feb. 11.

M61 is a non-profit organization located in Van Buren whose mission is to "connect, mentor, and empower women" through community, art, and wellness.

According to their website,

"M61 recognizes sexual assault, domestic violence, and generational poverty are existing issues for women in our community and long-term aftercare and mentoring solutions are limited. This nonprofit exists to bridge the gap for women and provide a safe space for community and healing. The facility, a creative hub, will be a refuge for any woman."

M61 offers a variety of free services and programs to women who go through traumatic experiences. They also offer a safe space for women to socialize, be creative and receive counseling at no cost. This includes a cafe lounge area, art center, yoga room, beauty room, and counseling room that are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To continue offering these services, M61 is hosting the Galentine's event to raise money to fund these benefits.

The event will include:

Speed Friending

Desserts

Mocktails

A Photo Booth

Floral bouquet make & take

Debbie Thomas will be the guest speaker on friendship and empowerment. The event will also have a Galentine's Kendra Scott giveaway.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 for two. The event will be held at M61 located on 105 N 28th Street from 6-9 p.m.

All ticket sales and donations will go towards the work of M61 to continue supporting women.

For more information about the Monarch 61 Project, click here.