Sherwood boy shares story of hit-and-run

A Sherwood mom is happy that her son is well after someone allegedly hit him while he walked on the sidewalk.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Carissa Murdock is happy her son is well after someone allegedly hit him and ran while he was on the sidewalk near the Amy Sanders Library in Sherwood.

Her son, 12-year-old Braylon Murdock, is asking why.

"How are you going to hit me and not check on me?" Braylon Murdock said. "You were just going to leave me out here?"

Braylon Murdock said the driver of an SUV jumped the curb and hit his arm as he was on his way to track tryouts. He thinks the person behind the wheel wasn't paying attention.

"She started looking back at her car and I saw the car started turning," Braylon Murdock said. "I was like oh, she's going to stop the car."

The incident left visible scratches and bruises on Braylon Murdock's arm. After the accident, the pre-teen called his mom.

"He said mama I've been hit," Carissa Murdock said.

According to Carissa Murdock, she frantically rushed to him but only saw him and the witness who stopped to help.

The driver was gone.

"Where is she? That was the question that ran through my head first," Carissa Murdock said. "Where is the lady that hit you?"

Sherwood police confirmed to us that the incident did happen and are in contact with the driver, but no arrests have been made.

Carissa is puzzled by the entire situation.

"I feel like they have enough to go ahead and arrest her just by her fleeing the scene of an accident," Carissa Murdock said.

Authorities also said they are waiting for the prosecuting attorney's office to file charges.

This incident happened while investigators are also looking into another hit-and-run that happened Sunday involving a 10-year-old girl.

"Sherwood definitely needs to bring some attention to pedestrians," Carissa Murdock said.

The Murdock family is grateful their lives aren't disrupted too much. However, Braylon Murdock said the accident still haunts his thoughts, which is causing nightmares.

He is currently seeking therapy and shared a message with the driver.