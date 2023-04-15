Mobile Colombian consulate visits Arkansas

On their first visit to the natural state, all appointments had been filled and deemed a success. Previously, many would have to travel to Houston for services.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Houston Consulate General for Colombia arrived to Springdale on Friday, April 14 and will be here through Sunday, April 16.

The mobile consulate's visit is the first for the "gateway to South America" in Arkansas.

According to a press release, the mobile consulate is providing services that "include the issuance of passports, citizenship cards, identity cards, consular cards, birth certificates, travel permits, special powers, certifications, authentication of copies of documents and survivals." Appointments had to be made for the services.

The services are being provided at the Jones Center. Previously, anyone looking for these services would have had to travel to the Consulate in Houston, Texas.

The Consulate General, Andrés Díez, also met with the Colombian community on Friday. He explained that Arkansas is within the jurisdiction of the Houston Consulate of Colombia.

"I was very impressed with the love that the Colombian community has toward the country," Díez said. "Even though they're demanding a lot from the consulate, they were very grateful about the opportunity for them to have these services here and not to have to go to the Houston for example, or to other consulates."

The Community Clinic sponsored the event and was in attendance. Representatives with the consulate say their visit was in large part thanks to the organization. They provided resources for the community and also hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Representatives with the consulate say the plan is to keep coming back annually.

To learn more, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device