Mister B’s Steakhouse in Rogers is for sale

ROGERS, Ark. — Mister B’s Steakhouse at 1043 W. Walnut St. in Rogers is for sale.
Chef Bruce Barnes (Mr. B) and his wife Pamela Barnes are the owners and are planning to retire, according to business broker Eric Harris of Cantrell-Griffin Business Brokers of Springdale. They are hoping a buyer will be able to carry on the brand. Until then, the restaurant remains open with curbside and dine-in service (limited seating). Dine-in service is Thursday through Saturday and requires a reservation. The business is closed for the July 4th week but will reopen July 9 at 5 p.m.
The asking price for the business is $250,000. Mister B’s is inside a renovated 1930s-era stone house. The Barneses paid $320,000 for the property in April 2000, according to county real estate records. The 3,089-square-foot building is available for sale separately for $500,000, Harris said.
