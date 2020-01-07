Mister B’s Steakhouse in Rogers is for sale

Chef Bruce Barnes (Mr. B) and his wife Pamela Barnes are the owners and are planning to retire, according to business broker Eric Harris of Cantrell-Griffin Business Brokers of Springdale. They are hoping a buyer will be able to carry on the brand. Until then, the restaurant remains open with curbside and dine-in service (limited seating). Dine-in service is Thursday through Saturday and requires a reservation. The business is closed for the July 4th week but will reopen July 9 at 5 p.m.