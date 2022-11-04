Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway construction has begun in Fayetteville

The construction will be completed in sections to minimize transportation disruptions with Trenton Blvd. the first to undergo work and require a full closure of the street to through traffic. Local traffic will be able to access roads during construction but subsequent lane closures will be necessary over the construction timeframe.



The Trenton Blvd. improvement will be a mountable raised side path along the north side for pedestrians and bicyclists and can be driven on by vehicles for passing when clear. All current on-street parking will remain throughout the corridor.



On Prospect St., the sidewalk will be widened from the Greenway to Wilson Ave. to a 10-foot side path with the remaining portions of the route, including shared bike lane markings and improved wayfinding signage. This improvement is meant to provide enhanced bike and pedestrian access to Wilson Park.



The Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway, combined with the Mission improvements, will connect cyclists to safe bike infrastructure and greater access to the regional trail network. When both projects are complete, a 12-mile loop will include sections of the Greenway, Old Wire Cycle Track, Niokaska Creek and Mud Creek trails.



The Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway was designed by the City of Fayetteville Engineering Division and construction is managed by City staff.



