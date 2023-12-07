Van Buren 16-year-old reported missing

Authorities say that Makayla Lintz was last seen on Tuesday, July 11.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to local authorities, Makayla Lintz, a Van Buren 16-year-old, has been reported missing.

She has been missing since Tuesday, July 11, and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information that could help in locating Makayla should be sent to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at (479) 474-2261.

