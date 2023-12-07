Van Buren 16-year-old reported missing

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to local authorities, Makayla Lintz, a Van Buren 16-year-old, has been reported missing.
She has been missing since Tuesday, July 11, and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Any information that could help in locating Makayla should be sent to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at (479) 474-2261.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
