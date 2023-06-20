Springdale police activate Silver Alert for missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police (SPD) has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen on West Sunset Avenue on the morning of June 19.
According to the Arkansas State Police, SPD requested the Silver Alert after 65-year-old Debra Trimble was reported missing at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officials say she was last seen on West Sunset Avenue near the Jade China restaurant.
Trimble is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes.
According to the alert, Trimble was last seen wearing a long sleeve black flannel shirt, black pants, and grey shoes.
Anyone with information on Trimble's whereabouts is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.
