Springdale police activate Silver Alert for missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police (SPD) has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen on West Sunset Avenue on the morning of June 19.

According to the Arkansas State Police, SPD requested the Silver Alert after 65-year-old Debra Trimble was reported missing at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say she was last seen on West Sunset Avenue near the Jade China restaurant.

Trimble is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having shoulder-length grey hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Trimble was last seen wearing a long sleeve black flannel shirt, black pants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on Trimble's whereabouts is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.

