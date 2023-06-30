Silver alert issued for Oklahoma man

Welch was last seen going on a walk around noon on June 29, in Webbers Falls.

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Robert Welch, 64, has been reported missing and a silver alert has been activated. Welch was last seen going on a walk around noon on June 29, in Webbers Falls.

Welch was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, a blue plaid flannel shirt, and jeans. He is reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

If you know or learn anything about Welch's whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 687-0202.

