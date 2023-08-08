69-year-old woman reported missing by Springdale police

According to the SPD, Mosquera has been missing since 10 a.m. on Aug 8, and was last seen wearing black leggings and a peach colored shirt.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) has issued a silver alert for Magali Mosquera, a 69-year-old woman who was last known to be around the 3900 block of North 56th St in Springdale.

According to the SPD, Mosquera has been missing since 10 a.m. on Aug 8, stands at 5 feet 1 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing black leggings and a peach colored shirt.

