Fort Smith police finds missing man

Fort Smith police have found a man who was reported missing on Aug. 28.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department has deactivated a Silver Alert after a 76-year-old man who was reported missing as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 was found on Aug. 29.

The Fort Smith Police Department extends its gratitude to everyone who helped in the search.

