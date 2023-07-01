Search underway for missing elderly man in Fort Smith

76-year-old Willie Rogers has been missing since 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 1, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they are looking for a missing elderly man.

Police say at around 9 a.m., 76-year-old Willie Rogers "left his home" near Sandy Parker Court," and has been missing since.

FSPD says Rogers left his phone and wallet behind. He is driving a red 2013 GMC Telluride with the Arkansas tag: 019 UDR.

Anyone who has information on this man's whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

