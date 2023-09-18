Prairie Grove police searching for a missing 6-year-old

Six-year-old Case Welk was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on South Border Street, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — According to a post by the Prairie Grove Police Department (PGPD), officials are out searching for Case Welk, a six-year-old who was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on South Border Street.

Officials say Case was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and red shoes.

If you or anybody you know has information that could lead to Case's location, please contact the PGPD at (479) 846-3270, or dial 911.

5NEWS will update this article as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device